Detectives looking for Huber Heights theft suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County Sheriff’s detectives are asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the suspect was seen on security cameras using stolen credit cards at a Huber Heights store. Police said the cards were stolen from a vehicle in Bethel Township.

The suspect left the store in a black sedan. Miami County and Huber Heights police are investigating other theft from cars in the past few weeks.

If you know the identity of the person, please call Detective Steve Hickey at (937) 440-3987. Anonymous tips can be left at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS