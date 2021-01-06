Detectives looking for Huber Heights theft suspect

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County Sheriff’s detectives are asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the suspect was seen on security cameras using stolen credit cards at a Huber Heights store. Police said the cards were stolen from a vehicle in Bethel Township.

The suspect left the store in a black sedan. Miami County and Huber Heights police are investigating other theft from cars in the past few weeks.

If you know the identity of the person, please call Detective Steve Hickey at (937) 440-3987. Anonymous tips can be left at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.