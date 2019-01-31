Detectives find drugs and cash during Harrison Township raid
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -- A man and woman are behind bars after a drug bust in Harrison Township.
The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday on Fer Don Road in Harrison Township. The raid came after a long-term drug trafficking investigation.
Authorities say detectives found a large amount of cocaine, as well as several hundred doses of Xanax, a large amount of marijuana and cash from the residence.
Detectives took two people into custody at the residence, 34-year-old Jason Kinney and 29-year-old Carla McCarthy.
Both are being held in the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drug charges. The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office will review the case to determine any additional charges.
The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force is continuing the investigation.
