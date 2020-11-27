Despite COVID-19 concerns, some shoppers still line up for deals

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Black Friday deals are underway, and some shoppers will venture out to stores to check items off of their Christmas list.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons opened at 6 a.m. Friday. The shopping experience this season will have a strong focus on health and safety with many COVID precautions.

If you’re going to the mall, you must wear a face mask and keep socially distant in the stores. You’ll find hand sanitizer in high traffic areas. Stores will be busy with shoppers this year for Black Friday but crowds could be a little smaller than years past.

Shoppers lines up outside the Huber Heights Game Stop store. The first person in line had been waiting here since Tuesday. The store opened at 7 Friday morning, but shoppers told 2 NEWS it’s worth the wait and weren’t worried about COVID-19 as stores were taking precautions.

Shopper James Porter said, “Everybody here they’re willing to be safe. They’re hard working families that can’t afford to be off for two weeks wanting to give their kids a good Christmas and this is what we’re forced to do.”

Many stores have policies in place to protect shoppers. It’s a good idea to call ahead to stores or visit their websites to see what those policies are. The Mall at Fairfield Commons closes at 9 p.m. Friday.