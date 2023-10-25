DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — DeSoto Bass is the largest and oldest housing project in the city of Dayton. Very soon, it will be coming to an end.

The Dayton City Commission held a meeting on Wednesday. During the meeting, Greater Dayton Premier Management announced they will start construction next month on the future Germantown Crossing.

Residents living at DeSoto Bass will soon be relocated to another location.

The city and other agencies are investing millions to create newer affordable housing for those families.

“And it is part of our overall redevelopment plan for that site. It’s really it’s going to be a beautiful housing development,” said Jennifer Heapy, executive director, Greater Dayton Premier Management.

Heapy shared her gratitude for the city’s $2.2 million contribution to Germantown Crossing. It will be a brand new tax-credit housing development replacing the outdated DeSoto Bass apartments.

The development will not only be upgrading current residents, but also benefiting their organization.

“Particular units are going to be tax credit,” said So it’s going to be a completely different kind of funding source and we can collect a little bit higher of a subsidy because it’s on the voucher side instead of that public housing. So as far as GDP’s financial health, it will actually be better.”

The project totals over $14 million, and is set to house 50 units. Germantown Crossing will be located at 1520 Germantown Street in the Miami Chapel neighborhood.

Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw says the project is a much needed start to developing the entire area.

“This these are basically first steps, a very depressed and underfunded area of our city,” said Shaw. “It’s getting this kind of investment that’s going to attract other investment.”

Commissioner Shaw grew up in the neighborhood with his family’s dry cleaning business down the road from DeSoto Bass. With construction on the way, Shaw says he’s especially looking forward to seeing the area grow.

“I’m just excited about the future of both. You know, for me, my job here at city hall, but also as someone who has been in that neighborhood my entire life,” says Shaw.

Construction is scheduled to end in August 2025. New homes are set to be up and leasing in December 2025.