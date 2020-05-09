‘Designed for the frontlines;’ company creates 3D-printed prescription glasses for frontline heroes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Treating patients was becoming a challenge for doctors and nurses that wear glasses…

“We were approached by a bunch of doctors and nurses early on who kept saying that it’s nearly impossible for us to find protective prescription eye wear,” said Gabriel Schlumberger, CEO of Fitz Frames.

Fitz Frames is a small, start-up that makes children’s glasses. Using a face-scanning app, they are able to get the adequate measurements for a face. The frames are then 3D printed, some in Youngstown, Ohio.

For frontline heroes, the company has come up with a solution known as Fitz Protects.

“Folks who are on the front line are in the biggest risk of infection. The more viral load you have, the sicker you get and the more likely you are to get infected. One of the ways you do that is through your eyes,” explained Schlumberger. “Because they’re custom fit they close up all the gaps and they’re comfortable enough to wear during a 12 to 18 hour shift.”

Schlumberger says so far, the company has a waitlist of more than 3400 doctors and nurses. Some of those people are in the Miami Valley.

“We’ve got quite a few folks from Dayton on our waitlist already and we’ve already delivered a couple dozen pairs of glasses in the state of Ohio, including some in Dayton,” said Schlumberger.

The company aims to keep finances from being a barrier to the safety of these frontline workers.

“We’re just trying to take care of the folks on the frontline. They’re doing such an incredible job putting themselves and their families at risk and this was the least we could do to give back.” said Schlumberger.

To donate to or support Fitz Frames and their Fitz Protect initiative, click here.