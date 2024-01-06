DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The president of the NAACP Dayton Unit announced his candidacy on Saturday morning.

A press conference was held on the morning of Jan. 6 to share the announcement of Dr. Derrick Forward running for office. Foward is seeking a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Along with Foward and his team, the conference was joined by many others from the community, including elected officials, business, religious and community leaders.

During the conference, Foward officially announced his bid for the 38th House District of Ohio. The seat is currently held by Rep. Willis Blackshear Jr., who announced his own candidacy for the Ohio Senate late last year.

Foward is the president of the Dayton Unit NAACP and has worked in the community for decades. In February 2023, he won the NAACP Image Award for Activist of the Year.

The press conference also offered a chance to discuss realignment of the NAACP while Foward runs for office.

To learn more about Foward and the Dayton Unit NAACP, click here.