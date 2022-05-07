DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Can’t make the Kentucky Derby on Saturday? Check out this local race with man’s best friend: Wiener dogs.

On Saturday, May 7, The Oregon District is hosting its fourth annual Running of the Wieners. This event will occur across the Oregon Historic District and, according to the event page, it only costs $20 to enter your own wiener dog in the race.

But that’s not the only activity on Saturday. Starting at 3 pm, dogs of all breeds are welcome to take part in the Doggo Parade ahead of the races, the event page said. Then, at 4 pm, the races begin!

During the day’s events, there will also be a collection of kid-friendly activities throughout the street as well as sidewalk sales and other fun. The event said that several bars in the district will also be offering specialty drinks, donating $1 from each purchase to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Offerings include:

Blind Bob’s: Salty Paws (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Saltwater Woody and pineapple)

Trolley Stop: The Daily Walk (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, iced tea and lemonade)

Lily’s Dayton: Tito’s Tiki Punch (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, passion fruit, pineapple, lime and Tiki garnish)

At the end of the day, awards will be given to the top three wieners and their owners, along with a Downtown Dayton Dollars prize. The award ceremony will be held at 5 pm.

While it is too late to register online, the event page says you can still register at the desk starting at 2 pm. All registration proceeds will also go to support the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.