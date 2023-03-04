DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several hundred customers are without power in Springfield after a train derailed, taking out power lines.

According to First Energy, 688 customers are out of power in Springfield due to the derailment. Clark County said the train took out power lines during the incident. You can view power outages on a map here.

Members of multiple agencies are currently on the scene including the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Clark County Emergency Management Agency, Springfield Twp. Fire Department, Springfield Fire/Rescue Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Division.