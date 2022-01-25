GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers walked away uninjured after a sheet of ice caused several cars to crash on SR-72 Monday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the events began when a deputy from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a single-car crash around 11:30. While she was investigating, another vehicle traveling at unsafe speeds crashed into the deputy’s car.

An additional car hit the sheet of ice and slipped off the roadway as well, OSP said, but everyone walked away without major injures.

The road closed for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene. OSP said It reopened around 1 am.