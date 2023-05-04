DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dozens of officers were honored at Thursday’s Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony in London, Ohio.

The ceremony was a way that authorities and family members that are still here could pay their respects to the officers lost too soon.

Among those being honored was Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates lost his life in the line of duty on July 24, 2022 while responding to a call for shots fired near Springfield.

Clark County Deputy Sheriff John A. Loney was there to honor Yates’ family. He said it was one of the highest honors of his life.

“Being asked to represent the Yates family and to carry his flag and give him that honor he deserves is one of the highest honors you can get to stand there with you,” Loney said. “Not only was I a colleague; we were great friends. Just to be able to stand there with him and honor him means the world.”

Six Dayton police officers that lost their lives to the Spanish flu between 1918 and 1920 were also honored at the ceremony.