COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — New legislation has been introduced in the Ohio House of Representatives to honor fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates.

State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) introduced House Bill 720 to honor Deputy Yates on Thursday, Sept. 15.

House Bill 720 would designate a portion of State Route 40 between Tuttle Road and State Route 54 as the Deputy Yates Memorial Highway.

“Deputy Yates dedicated his life to the city and citizens of Springfield and he paid the ultimate price to protect his community,” said Koehler. “For this selfless service, we owe him a debt of gratitude. This road naming is just one more small thing we can do to honor Deputy Yates and say thank you to his wife Tracy and his children for the sacrifice they have made for our community.”

The legislation now waits for a committee assignment.