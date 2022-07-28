SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Family of fallen Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates are speaking out about who he was and the outpouring of support they’re receiving.

“Ever since he was a little, he always had that smile that when you looked at him, that’s the first thing you would see,” Yates’ uncle Otis Williams said.

2 NEWS sat down with Deputy Yates’ uncle and cousins. They said Yates will always be known to the community for his dedication to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and for how much he cared about everyone.

“Outside of the uniform, he was just a big old kid,” Yates’ cousin Dion Green said.

“He was loving, caring, playful,” Yates’ cousin Tony Williams said. “He loved to play, you know, he was a good person, an all-around good guy.”

His cousins said when not on the job, he loved to dance, work out, spend time with his family and take naps.

“He was the only person I’ve seen fall asleep standing up,” Yates’ cousin John Williams said.

Right now his family is still processing the difficult loss and what happened Sunday morning when Yates was killed in the line of duty.

“I still don’t believe it at this moment,” Yates’ cousin Sharra Rogers said. “He was my personal security guard. I knew he was a phone call away and I was okay. My world is rocked right now.”

They said Yates was a hero in more than one way by protecting his family, and the entire Clark County community.

“He is what you call the real community police officer,” Otis said. “He was doing it because he loved people and he loved the community that he worked in, and he wanted to do all he could to make sure it was safe for everybody.”

That’s evident stopping in downtown Springfield, a memorial is now barely recognizable as Yates’ cruiser. His family said they’re thankful for all the support they’ve received.

“He knew he was loved, but, you know, just to see how this came along and how the community, the country, has came around, and just shown the family support and love is just amazing,’ Green said.

Green said after losing his father Derrick Fudge in the 2019 Oregon District Mass Shooting, his cousin’s death is now part of his fight.

“He just added more fuel to my fight because I just lost another loved one that was close to my heart to gun violence,” Green said.