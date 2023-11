DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy has reportedly been involved in a crash.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, one medic was dispatched to a reported crash at Ridge Ave. and Riverside Drive in Dayton on Friday around 7:43 p.m.

Two vehicles were allegedly involved in the crash. One of the vehicles belonged to a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy, according to dispatch.

The cause of the crash and whether someone was transported is unknown at this time.