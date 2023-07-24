SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The community is remembering the life of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed in the line of duty on July 24, 2022.

It has been a difficult year for his family and friends. His wife, Tracy, said they have been taking it one day at a time, but they miss their protector.

“Our person to lean on, our person to vent to, our person to talk to, to share memories with…just all those things we miss,” Tracy said.

Deputy Yates left behind a daughter and two sons. Tracy said they miss his humor the most.

“Matt was a jokester, always in a good mood. He loved to dance. He loved to sing, loved to play sports, loved people. He never met a stranger. I promise you, he never met a stranger,” Tracy said.

Deputy Yates was beloved in the Clark County community. Tracy said even going to the grocery store with him turned into an excursion with the number of people he stopped to talk to. She said that was just one example of the selflessness he showed to everybody.

“He always put himself last, everybody came first,” said Tracy. “I don’t care if you were a stranger, you still came first at times in his life, and especially for his family.”

While this last year has been difficult for his family, his chosen family within the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has also struggled. Sheriff Deborah Burchett knew Deputy Yates since he was a kid.

“It’s just not something that we’re going to be able to get over with just because it’s a year anniversary,” the sheriff said. “We all have our own grief and we all have our own heartache about losing Matthew.”

Yates’ fellow deputies are still grieving, but Sheriff Burchett said they have been able to lean on each other and keep his memory alive.

“The deputies here, they’ve been through a lot in the last year,” Sheriff Burchett explained. “But I think what has helped them the most is to be able to stay close to Matthew’s family. Most every one of them has stayed very, very close to Matthew’s family.”

Even in the darkest times over the last year, Deputy Yates’ light always shined through. His legacy has now been cemented in the Clark County community through scholarship funds and service projects. A portion of U.S. 40 in Clark County and a bench at the fairgrounds were also dedicated in his name.

Tracy also raised more than $15,000 through a basketball tournament for his memorial scholarship fund at Clark State Community College.

“We have a scholarship through the FOP, the Fraternal Order of Police, that we were able to give $2,500 to two college students this year,” Tracy said. “If he knew that, he would be ecstatic because it’s helping the youth. It’s helping someone else.”

Tracy and her kids planned to spend the day together telling their favorite “Matt Stories.” She said they could not have gotten through this last year alone.

“The support we’ve had has just been unbelievable,” Tracy said. “And I just want to thank everyone for that. Thank you for being kind. Thank you for the kind words.

“Thanks for always being there when we need you.”