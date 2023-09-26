HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash in Harrison Township on Monday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

The suspect vehicle fled from the deputy resulting in a chase. A few minutes later, the deputy reported that he was involved in a crash at Nottingham Road and North Main Street.

The person in the vehicle was reportedly injured. There is no word on if the deputy was injured at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.