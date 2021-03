DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Sherriff’s deputy was involved in a crash Monday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, just after 9 a.m. a deputy hit an AES Ohio pole on the 2200 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road.

The crash knocked out power for around 4,000 people, including Miamisburg Elementary School. Power was restored in less than an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash has not been released.