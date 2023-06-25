HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that ended with a truck crashing into a business.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to 4711 N. Main St. around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies reportedly discovered that people in a black SUV began shooting and chasing people in a black truck. The chase spanned several roads and ended when the black truck crashed into the Fresh Way on North Main Street.

Deputies believe the people inside the truck got out and ran from the scene.

No one was injured and the sheriff’s office continues to investigate this incident.