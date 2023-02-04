DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township.

Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony arrest warrant. To successfully execute the warrant, police decided to temporarily close the highway to traffic for at least 30 minutes and negotiate with the driver.

The suspect was taken into custody after negotiations between police and the suspect. The suspect is being held in the Warren County Jail, the sheriff’s office tells 2 NEWS.

I-71 in Warren County has reopened back to traffic.