DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the person suspected of trying to steal a trailer from a business.

According to the sheriff’s office, security cameras on the 300 block of Congress Park Drive captured footage of a man in a late-model full-sized Ford truck with no bed driving through a business parking lot between 12:46 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Friday, July 7. The man appeared to be wearing a red shirt at the time.

Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or the man pictured is asked to call Det. Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.