DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from an antique shop in Montgomery County authorities say.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent on March 1 to the Antiques Village at 651 Lyons Rd. Deputies investigated the theft and found video surveillance that shows a suspect stealing several thousands of dollars in merchandise.

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said that detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity should contact Detective Egloff at 937-432-2757.