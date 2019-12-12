Deputies search for man they say is ‘armed and dangerous’

Deputies are looking for 20-year-old Miyauhn Vineyard, also knows as Mook, for violating his court ordered probation. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man in connection with a stolen car and robbery charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday deputies are looking for 20-year-old Miyauhn Vineyard, also knows as Mook. Vineyard is wanted violating his court ordered probation.

The original charges are obstructing official business and carrying a concealed weapon. Detectives also want to talk to Vineyard about a recent car theft and aggravated burglary.

If you see or know where Vineyard is, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns not to approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. Contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP). You may also call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.