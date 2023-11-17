DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies responded to an injury crash between two trucks in Darke County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 17 regarding a crash near the intersection of State Route 502 and New Madison Coletown Road.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Freightliner straight truck and a Ford F-350 utility truck were involved in a crash with injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows the Freightliner was traveling southbound on New Madison Coletown Road and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The Ford utility truck was traveling eastbound on State Route 502.

The trucks collided at the intersection, resulting in the Freightliner overturning off of the roadway and the driver becoming trapped in the vehicle.

After being extracted by crews on scene, the driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent on his injuries is currently unknown.

The driver and passenger in the Ford truck were transported to a local hospital for reported minor injuries.

Greenville City Fire, Greenville Township Fire and Rescue and Union City Rescue also responded to the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.