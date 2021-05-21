Deputies on the lookout for seat belt violations throughout ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting high visibility traffic enforcement for the Click It or Ticket campaign running from May 24 through June 6

Click It or Ticket is a national effort to bring awareness to the importance of wearing seat belts while travelling in vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 47% of the 22,215 people killed in crashes in 2019 were not wearing seat belts. Research has shown that wearing laps or shoulder seat belts reduce the risk of fatal injury to the front seat passengers by 45% and the risk of moderate to critical injury by 50%.

NHTSA said that while seat belt usage has climbed to about 90%, there are still millions of motorists daily that are not buckling up.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol during this campaign. Deputies will be on the lookout for drivers who are not wearing seat belts and for improperly secured children. Children must be secured using the right device for their age and weight.

