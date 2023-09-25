DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Dayton that took place Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of West First Street just before 1 p.m.

Dispatchers say they found a man shot in the back.

According to an incident report released by the sheriff’s office, initial findings suggest that the shooting may have originated from a domestic dispute involving a woman and two men.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene and was last spotted walking in the vicinity of Dayton Public Schools.

2 NEWS is working to learn the victim’s condition and whether the suspect was taken into custody.