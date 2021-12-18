DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One local business is working with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to surprise kids this holiday season.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Davidson Garage assembled and donated boxes full of colorful treat bags. Each bag is filled with candy and a coloring book for kids to enjoy.

Deputies can hand these goodie bags out to any children they see while out and about during their shifts.

“Once again, thank you to Davidson Garage for this thoughtful gesture, we are sure the kids who receive them will love them as much as we do!” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.