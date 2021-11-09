MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies evacuated homes in Bethel Township after receiving information that dynamite was in a nearby garage Tuesday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said it received correspondence from an attorney Tuesday morning representing a client who had been a former tenant at a rental property in the 4000 block of West Charleston Road in Bethel Township.

The attorney said his client had left four sticks of what he suspected was dynamite in a small safe in a detached garage on the property. The attorney said his client advised him that the suspected dynamite was leaking a clear gel.

Deputies evacuated several houses in close proximity to the garage. The Dayton Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene and Bethel Fire & Rescue was also called in the area. The Bomb Squad was able to safely remove the small safe from the garage, according to the sheriff’s office. The safe and contents were later detonated in a field in the area. The contents of the safe contained road flares and not dynamite.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate and follow-up on this matter. West Charleston Road was closed from approximately 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. after the incident.