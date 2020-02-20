Deputies called to 2 shooting scenes in Harrison Twp.

1  of  2
Local News

2-20 Salem Ave Sunoco shooting

Montgomery County Dispatchers say someone shot at this van from another vehicle after a fight at the Sunoco on Salem Ave. in Harrison Township. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Harrison Township.

The incident happened around noon Thursday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatchers told 2 NEWS four men were fighting at the Sunoco gas station at 3900 Salem Avenue.

Dispatchers said the men got into vehicles when someone in a Nissan sedan fired at least one shot at a van. A white Nissan was seen fleeing the scene, according to dispatchers.

Deputies are investigating a van in the Kroger parking lot on Siebenthaler Avenue but have not confirmed whether the two scenes are connected.

  • 2-20 Salem Ave Sunoco shooting
    Montgomery County Dispatchers say someone shot at this van from another vehicle after a fight at the Sunoco on Salem Ave. in Harrison Township. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

