Deputies called to 2 shooting scenes in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Harrison Township.
The incident happened around noon Thursday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatchers told 2 NEWS four men were fighting at the Sunoco gas station at 3900 Salem Avenue.
Dispatchers said the men got into vehicles when someone in a Nissan sedan fired at least one shot at a van. A white Nissan was seen fleeing the scene, according to dispatchers.
Deputies are investigating a van in the Kroger parking lot on Siebenthaler Avenue but have not confirmed whether the two scenes are connected.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.
