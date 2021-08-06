Person-of-interest in custody after Jefferson Township shooting

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4000 block of Ericson Avenue in Jefferson Township on reports of a person shot.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck confirmed that the initial call came around 2:38 p.m. for a domestic violence situation, however, before crews could arrive the call was upgraded to a shooting.

| Get Breaking News from 2 NEWS in your inbox ➡

Law enforcement throughout the region began looking for the suspect, Streck said that they have since located a person-of-interest and taken them into custody.

Streck said that the woman who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Poisoned meat eaten by dogs, neighbor in Bethany arrested

'I tried to barter with God.' Oklahoma family ravaged by COVID-19

Person-of-interest in custody after Jefferson Township shooting

DeWine Delta Variant Press Conference

Intense Body Cam Video Shows Deputy Collapse After Fentanyl Exposure

3 ways delta variant is different

More News