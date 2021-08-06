Person-of-interest in custody after Jefferson Township shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4000 block of Ericson Avenue in Jefferson Township on reports of a person shot.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck confirmed that the initial call came around 2:38 p.m. for a domestic violence situation, however, before crews could arrive the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Law enforcement throughout the region began looking for the suspect, Streck said that they have since located a person-of-interest and taken them into custody.

Streck said that the woman who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.