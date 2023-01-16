DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are on the scene of two separate shootings in Xenia Monday afternoon.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were sent to two locations on reports of a gunshot victim. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies found one shooting scene on Alabama Drive, near Colorado Drive.

Approximately half an hour later, deputies were called to a shooting ten minutes away on Second street by the intersection with Leach Street.

Authorities said one victim was found at the Second Street shooting. No suspect has been identified at this time.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said deputies do not believe the incidents to be related.

This incident remains under investigation.