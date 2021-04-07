Department of Aging announces additional funding for home-delivered meals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Aging announced additional funding to support Older Americans Act home-delivered meals services during the pandemic.

On Monday, the Ohio Controlling Board approved the department’s request to invest $6.137 million received by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, according to a release.

The funds will be distributed to Ohio’s area agencies on aging to provide home-delivered meals to eligible older Ohioans.

“We appreciate federal enhancements to our Older Americans Act programs to support older Ohioans during the pandemic,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the department. “This funding comes at a critical time and will help sustain our efforts to provide nutritional food to those that need it.”

The department said the number of individuals served by home-delivered meal programs has doubled in the last year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

