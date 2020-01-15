Dense fog causes delays in schools, on roads

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dense fog in the Miami Valley is causing many schools and school districts to be delayed or closed, as well as a slow go on the roads.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued throughout the Miami Valley until 10 am Wednesday. Visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less in some areas.

