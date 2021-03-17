Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the Miami Valley Wednesday morning.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said we will start the morning with patchy dense fog. The lowest visiblity is through Dayton, Troy, Bellefountaine and Urbana. The fog will clear out late this morning. We will start to see more sunshine heading into the lunch hour. That sun will boost temperatures well into the 60s in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service advises divers to slow down and use caution on the roads as the ffog causes a wide range of visibilities.

[515 am] Fog across the area is causing a wide range in visibilities early this morning. This will impact the morning commute. Motorists should be prepared for quick changes in visibility along their route. Slow down and use extra caution. The fog will dissipate by mid morning. pic.twitter.com/JQpJojQjyn — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 17, 2021

