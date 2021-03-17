Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the Miami Valley Wednesday morning.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said we will start the morning with patchy dense fog. The lowest visiblity is through Dayton, Troy, Bellefountaine and Urbana. The fog will clear out late this morning. We will start to see more sunshine heading into the lunch hour. That sun will boost temperatures well into the 60s in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service advises divers to slow down and use caution on the roads as the ffog causes a wide range of visibilities.

