Demolition underway at future Gem City Market site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People driving down Salem Avenue in West Dayton can see progress at the site of the future Gem City Market. The full-service market is scheduled to be open by this time next year.

Piles of dirt and rubble are giving way to a new future for area. A sign welcoming the grocery store has sat on this lot for months.

“Gem City Market is a worker and community -owned grocery store that has been created by the community for the community,” said Kenya Baker, community outreach director of Gem City Market and Co-Op Dayton.

A close to 50-year-old building that once sat on the property has been demolished. Excavator pulled the old footing from the lot on Thursday.

“This is really establishing a legacy for the people that live in this area. It’s speaking to generations to come that we actually are putting forth an effort to establish sustainability for food access,” Baker said.



The month of December will be spent completing demolition. Then, there will be a break in the project to finalize finances. Right now, the market is still in need of $150,000.

“So if anyone wants to contribute, we would love to have that opportunity to have a sponsorship from them,” Baker said.

All this the result of a grassroots movement.

A meeting to update the community about the market was held Thursday, November 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central State University – West.

Click here to learn more or become a member of the Gem City Market.

