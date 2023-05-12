DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Community Schools have planned demolition for the grandstands at Doug Adams Stadium.

The Doug Adams Stadium demolition project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15. Once demolition is complete, the stadium will be rebuilt to host the home games scheduled during the fall.

Six of the current light poles at Doug Adams Stadium will be replaced with four energy-efficient LED options. Seating for fans will be replaced with ADA-compliant options, which will increase attendees to choose from 3,500 to 4,000 seats for the home team. Visitors sitting in away seating will have 2,000 seats, up from 1,500. The visitor and home team sides will be flipped when construction is completed.

At the top of the home bleachers, the new press box will reside in a single-story structure, which will have an open observation deck.

(Courtesy: Xenia Community Schools)

(Courtesy: Xenia Community Schools)

(Courtesy: Xenia Community Schools)

(Courtesy: Xenia Community Schools)

(Courtesy: Xenia Community Schools)

“The demolition will likely take place over a few days, but our community will see a significant impact after Monday morning,” Xenia Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said. “This project has been a long time coming, and I know our student-athletes, coaches, and parents are as excited as I am to see it get underway.”

A second phase of construction is planned for 2024, which is projected to upgrade locker rooms, concession stands and restrooms. Additional parking and a new field house is expected to be constructed as well.

“The renovation process will necessitate the demolition of the current locker room facilities located beneath the bleachers,” a release states. “Mobile units will be in place within the next two weeks, with the goal to use them for only one year.”

Phase 1 of the May construction was approved by the Xenia School Board in Dec. 2022.