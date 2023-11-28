RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday morning, demolition is set to begin at the former MTC building in Riverside.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, crews will begin the demolition of the former MTC building located at 4032 Linden Ave. Once complete, just over seven acres of land will be cleared for development opportunity.

“We worked closely with the Montgomery County Land Bank in securing funds to remove the deteriorating eyesores in our business areas and neighborhoods,” said Economic Development Specialist Lori Minnich. “This demolition on Linden Avenue will pave the way for new investment opportunities.”

The Ohio Department of Development is reportedly funding 45% of the project and the Montgomery County Land Bank is funding another 12.5%.

Jergens Construction and Demolition will be carrying out the demolition. The Jergens team has reportedly already cleared out the brush along both sides of the property.

The project is expected to be completed around Jan. 15, 2024. Jergens will reportedly return in the spring to seed and straw the property.