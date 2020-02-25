Demolition of Mendelsons underway

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Demolition is underway at the Mendelsons property in downtown Dayton.

Crews were seen Tuesday knocking down one section of the building on East First Street where a new AC Hotel by Marriott will be built.

Construction on the new hotel is expected to start in March.

