Demolition of Mendelsons underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Demolition is underway at the Mendelsons property in downtown Dayton.
Crews were seen Tuesday knocking down one section of the building on East First Street where a new AC Hotel by Marriott will be built.
Construction on the new hotel is expected to start in March.
