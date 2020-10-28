Democrats stump for Biden during virtual conferences in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife both voted in Pennsylvania today while campaigning in the state. Meanwhile, Democrats spoke to voters in Ohio.

Biden for President Ohio continued its “O-H-I-Vote” statewide tour with a virtual press conference with Russ Joseph, Will Smith, and Desiree Tims, (D) candidate – Ohio 10th district in Dayton.

“I’m excited about the plan and the vision that Vice-President Joe Biden has for our country as president to build back better and that’s what we need. We’re fighting for healthcare, jobs, racial equality, unity and to build back better and get our economy back on track,” Tims said.

In Cleveland, Senator Sherrod Brown joined forces with state labor leaders to talk about why they believe Biden is the right choice for workers and unions.

“Joe Biden is the most pro-worker pro-union candidate. It’s why he’s winning. It’s why we’re competing in Ohio. It’s why we’re winning from Scranton to Cleveland to Mansfield to Toledo to Youngstown to Dayton,” said Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio.

Brown said republicans have left workers to fight for themselves. “They’ve consistently said to workers that you’re on your own. Taking away the $600 a week, not investing in public education so schools can open safely. Not investing in local governments as they face layoffs,” he said.

“It has been more than five months since the United States house of representatives passed the heroes act and Donald Trump and Mitch McConnel refused to provide needed aid to help keep workers on the job and financial relief to those laid off, extend healthcare coverage, provide housing and food benefits. Joe Biden understands that this need is urgent and when president he will make it happen,” said Tim Burga, the president of AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States.