Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke coming to Dayton Tuesday

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, in Manchester, NH. O’Rourke’s call to confiscate the millions of AR- and AK-style firearms in the U.S. raised some big questions. How might it be possible to round up all the millions of those rifles in circulation? Could it be done safely? And would it solve the gun violence problem? (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the campaign leading up to the 2020 presidential election ramps up, candidates will make their way through Ohio, beginning with a Democratic presidential candidate on Tuesday.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, known for a contentious and close Senate election with incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) before ultimately losing, will be at McKinley United Methodist Church on Hawthorn Street in Dayton on Tuesday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

“I am traveling to towns and cities across America to introduce myself and hear from people like you about the ways we can move this country forward,” Rep. O’Rouke says on his website.

People can RSVP to O’Rourke’s event by CLICKING HERE.

In three of the latest Democratic nomination polls, conducted by Fox News, Economist/YouGov, and Survey USA, O’Rourke is polling sixth behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA.)

In 2018, Rep. O’Rourke challenged former Republican presidential candidate and current Senator Ted Cruz in Cruz’s re-election bid. O’Rourke lost by less than three percent.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.