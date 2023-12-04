DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank, Inc. has reported an uptick in the need for their services in 2023, highlighting an increase in those using the charity for the first time.

The Foodbank reports this trend is consistent across all programs, including the weekly drive-thru mobile pantries and mass food distributions.

In 2023, The Foodbank held 8 mass food distributions in partnership with CareSource. Resources were provided for 7,230 households, and of those, 3,473 were accessing the hunger relief network for the first time. This is a 17% increase from 2022, when 6,185 households were served.

The Foodbank’s weekly drive-thru has also seen a 28% increase over last year. A total of 3,501 households received food (from Jan. to Nov.) in 2022, compared to a total of 4,644 households that received food in the same timeframe in 2023.

“We are continuing to see our food lines getting longer,” says Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, Inc. “Even though we have been able to meet this demand so far, we need to have a conversation about the conditions causing this to happen and what can be done if the need keeps rising. It is more important now than ever that we continue to get government support through programs like TEFAP and SNAP.”

TEFAP, SNAP, and WIC funds are allocated through the Farm Bill, set to be reauthorized in 2024.

Data from The Foodbank aligns with the findings of the USDA’s Household Food Security in the US in 2022 Report, which reported hunger increasing nationally since the pandemic.