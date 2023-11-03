DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The mother of a legendary basketball player was in the Miami Valley on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Deloris Jordan, the mother of Michael Jordan, visited the Midmark Corporation in Versailles and the Solvita Blood Center in Dayton.

Midmark has been a Solvita blood driver sponsor since 2011 and hosts a monthly employee blood drive on this Versailles campus. The company also sponsors six community blood drives per year at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Jordan was reportedly discussing the details of a Midmark product donation to the Kenya Women and Children’s Wellness Centre and supporting Solvita’s efforts in creating a diverse regional blood supply.

This is the inaugural project of the James R. Jordan Foundation which is dedicated to strengthening families and ensuring academic opportunities for children in under-served communities.

Jordan also spoke on the importance of donating blood in treating diseases like sickle cell disease.

Jordan said, “Do not stop giving, no matter what capacity. Whether it’s your time, whether it’s money, whether it’s your blood. You can never stop giving or even lifting up the next person.”