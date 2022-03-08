DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With gas prices high and still climbing, Miami Valley businesses say delivery prices could be next. It’s a potential financial strain on businesses recovering from the pandemic’s impact.

A local trucking company and a flower shop both say they are having to choose whether to increase delivery prices to offset fuel costs, or try to make ends meet in the short term.

Xenia’s Homerun Inc. said President Biden’s decision to ban importing Russian oil puts local businesses in a difficult position.

“It’s a catch 22, if we banned it, it hurts us but if we don’t, it supports Russia,” said Homerun Inc. Vice President of Safety Tom Milby.

Brian Smith, owner of Dayton’s Ed Smith Flowers and Gifts, said they are trying other alternatives to prevent increasing their delivery charges.

“We have not raised prices at this time but we will have to look at that in the future,” said Smith. “Right now, we have not changed delivery charges. We have been trying to do things more efficiently and more logistically way.”

With delivery prices rising, Homerun Inc. said they’re also experiencing a major supply chain shortage.

“There’s a trucker shortage and a truck shortage,” said Milby. “We tried to put an order in for a truck last month and they’re telling us we can’t buy a truck until the end of 2023. We can’t even put an order in for a truck.”

Milby said they’ve charged a fuel surcharge for years to help offset costs of fuel. Last year they charged 38 cents per mile but now they’ve increased it to 75 cents a mile.

“What people don’t see is when we raise our delivery charges to customers, the customer is passing that cost onto them through products, so they’re getting it more than just the gas pump but also through products.”