Del Rio to be honored at memorial ceremony

LONDON, Ohio (WDTN) Fallen Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio will be honored Thursday as in the Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony.

Del Rio was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Other officers being honored will include those who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020:

William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department

Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department

Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

James M. Skernivitz, Cleveland Police Department

Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department

Three historical inductions will also occur during this year’s event:

Patrolman Charles William Giles Ironton Police Department, End of Watch: Nov. 26, 1988,

Police Officer Claude McCormick Oakwood Public Safety Department, End of Watch: Aug. 29, 1933

Special Policeman William T. Hyatt Wellsville Police Department, End of Watch: Feb. 25, 1923

The ceremony begins at 11 am at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio. Due to the continuing pandemic, public attendance is being limited to family members of those officers being honored, along with their agency representatives and event participants.

You can watch that event live by going to the Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial website.