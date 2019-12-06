Del Rio Shooting: Goddard attorney withdraws citing ‘conflict of interest’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Arthur Mullins, the federal public defender assigned to Nathan Goddard, was granted a motion to withdraw from the case due to a conflict of interest.

Goddard is charged on nine counts related to the killing of Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio, including:

The deliberate killing of Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio

Conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana

Assault of a federal officer by inflicting bodily injury through the use of a deadly weapon

Brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death by murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime

Possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

During a hearing on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Federal Southern Ohio District Court House in Dayton, Mullins said a conflict of interest exists between his representation of a previous client and Goddard.

“Simply to state, I’ve explained we do have a conflict with Mr. Goddard,” Mullins said. “We do believe we have a conflict that prevents us from representing Mr. Goddard due to a prior client. Maybe one day we can divulge what that is.”

Judge Thomas Rose explained to Goddard what conflict of interest met in the case of his attorney. He granted Mullins motion to withdraw once counsel was found for Goddard. Until the court finds him counsels, he will continue to be represented by Mullins.

Rose said Goddard will be represented by two lawyers in the case.

“There is a requirement in this case of having two counsels with the addition of a learned counsel,” Rose said. “It will be someone local and they will see you as quick as they can. They need to find out what’s going on here, exchange information (with the state) and develop their gameplan for representation.”

Goddard was scheduled to begin his jury trial on Jan. 21, along with Cahke Cortner and Lionel Combs III. The three were arrested, charged and face the death penalty in Del Rio’s death.

Discovery for the case was due Friday, Dec. 27 and the first pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 21.

