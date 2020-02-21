Defense, US attorney disagree if Ethan Kollie should be connected to mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ethan Kollie, the friend of the Oregon District Mass Shooter, was sentenced Thursday to 32 months in federal prison in a courtroom filled with the families of the nine victims of the shooting.

“We’ve got a community that was just torn apart and Mr. Kollie got swept up in this,” said Kollie’s attorney Nick Gounaris.

The gun used in the mass shooting was initially acquired by Kollie.

He pleaded guilty in November to lying on an ATF form to buy the gun and to owning a gun while being a drug user.

“Impaired judgement is a large part of this case. It’s one of the reasons why Congress prohibited drug users from having guns,” said Vipal Patel, the first assistant to the U.S. Attorney.

“He’s taking responsibility for what he did. Which was he wasn’t truthful on the form,” said Gounaris.

The defense team offered statistics from 2017 showing that others who lied on similar forms were not as harshly punished.

“Almost 13,000 people were investigated by the ATF and across the county and only about 12 of them were ever prosecuted by the U.S. attorney’s office,” said Gounaris.

But the U.S. Attorney’s office maintains that Kollie’s actions created a domino effect that led to the August tragedy.

“The two crimes that Mr. Kollie pled guilty to, [and] of which he received a sentence today, are inextricably entertwined with the events of August 4,” said Vipal Patel, first assistant to the U.S. Attorney.

After his 32 months in a federal facility, Kollie will be on probation for three years. He will receive mental health and substance abuse counseling along with vocational training.