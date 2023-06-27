DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Miami Valley residents may notice fighter jet activity on Wednesday, but it’s no cause for alarm.

According to a release, the 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting a training air defense exercise from 8-11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

During this time, residents in Delaware, Dayton and Middletown areas may notice fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft. The latter craft will be acting as a Track of Interest, an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

This exercise will help evaluate response and coordination procedures, the release said.