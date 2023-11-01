Prior coverage above: Charges approved for former Dayton school worker shown in video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A motion was filed in the case against a former Dayton Public Schools employee on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the attorney of Darrick Sorrells says he is “not now competent to stand trial” and “that he does not understand the nature of the pending charges and is unable to assist in the preparation and presentation of his defense.”

Sorrells, 56, is a former paraprofessional for Dayton Public Schools at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center who was reportedly seen assaulting a functionally impaired 3-year-old on Aug. 21.

Surveillance video showed Sorrells slapping the child in the head, knocking him to the ground. He was then seen picking the child up by his feet and carrying him back to the classroom.

On Sept. 26, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that charges had been approved for Sorrells. He is facing one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor.

In the motion filed, Sorrells’ attorney requested that a court-appointed examiner determine whether or not he is competent to stand trial.

Sorrells has since been ordered to attend a competency evaluation on Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m.