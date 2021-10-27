KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering defense contractor announced plans to double its workforce at its Woodman Drive facility.

“The Starwin team is pursuing several new DoD program of record contracts across several Tier 1 and Tier 2 contractors in support of Navy, Army and Air Force programs. With these wins, we plan to add 95 jobs to our existing workforce over the next few years,” said President and CEO Matthew Eberhardt.

The project is contingent on the approval of local incentives, a release by Dayton Development Coalition said.

Starwin Industries started in Kettering 50 years ago as a family-owned tool and machine shop, Kettering’s economic development director, Amy Schrimpf said. Today the company is a leader in leader in complex machining, composite components and advanced manufacturing.

“Starwin carries the Dayton Region’s innovative work in the space industry forward to the present day and into an exciting future,” said Julie Sullivan, executive vice president for regional development with the Dayton Development Coalition. “Their specialized work on aircraft, missiles and advanced materials contributes to our strong ecosystem of defense contractors and we’re excited to support their growth.”

Starwin Industries will be hiring to support this expansion, the release said.

Click here to learn more about available positions.