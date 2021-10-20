XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Deer breeding season runs from October through January, and with it comes an increase in the danger of hitting one while driving.

During this time, deer are highly active and on the move, the release said. They can be found along the roadside most often at dawn and dusk, which happens around 7 am and 7:30 pm.

Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, keep an eye out for others nearby, GCPH said.

Greene County Public Health released a list of ways to stay safe during the next few months on Wednesday, October 20.



Preventive Techniques:

To avoid a deer-vehicle collision, SLOW DOWN

ALWAYS WEAR A SEATBELT. The most severe injuries in deer-vehicle collisions usually result from failure to use a seatbelt

Watch for the shine of eyes along the roadside and immediately begin to slow

Use your high beams whenever the road is free of oncoming traffic

Deer can become mesmerized by steady, bright lights so if you see one frozen on the road, slow down

and flash your lights. Some experts recommend one long blast of the horn to scare them out of the

road

Pay close attention to caution signs indicating deer or other large animals

If you’re on a multi-lane road, drive in the center lane to give grazing deer space

Encountering a Deer:

Never swerve to avoid a deer in the road

Deer are unpredictable creatures and may suddenly leap into the roadway without warning.

Slowing down when you spot a deer is the best way to avoid a collision

Don’t rely on hood whistles or other devices designed to scare off deer. These have not been proven to

work.

If you do collide with a deer or large animal, call emergency services if injuries are involved, or the local police if no one is injured, but property has been damaged

Never touch an animal that is in the roadway

Report the incident to your insurance company as soon as possible.

Greene County Public health says that keeping calm and driving smart improves your chances of avoiding a collision and staying safe on the road.