DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 50% of deer related crashes occur in the last 3 months of the year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Many factors go into the uptick, with the breeding season being the main contributor.

Dr. Don Cipollini, professor of biological sciences at Wright State University said, “This time of year is the males getting bolder and seeking out females and then literally the fact that females are running from the bucks half the time.”



It is nearly impossible to completely prevent a crash, however, there are steps that can be taken to increase your response time, and potentially lessen the damages.



Kara Hitchens, AAA public affairs manager said, “If you are traveling in an area where there’s lots of deer crossing, be aware of that, pay attention to the road. Kind of scan the road while you are driving so that you can see maybe some activity that is coming.”



Deer are nocturnal creatures, usually bedding during the day, becoming active during the night, with colder shorter days, deer activity increases and heightens the risk for more crashes.

Cipollini said, “We’re getting closer to the work day when those real active times of the day for deer exist so there’s more opportunity for people going and leaving work to interact with deer that are going and leaving work.”

If you hit a deer, call law enforcement and your insurance, but do not leave your vehicle to check on the animal.

Hitchens said, “If the deer is hit, injured or something it is going to react, it is in sort of a survival mode so then you put yourself in danger by going out and checking on the deer.”

Hitchens also stressed the importance of not swerving if you see an animal, because it could lead to a significantly worse crash.