Decision delayed on new Miami County voting equipment

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
call to action description

D

H

M

S

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Board of Elections has delayed a decision on new voting equipment for the county.

Our partners at the Troy Daily News report that during a meeting, Ryan King told his fellow board members that he is unwilling to vote on any new system until after meeting with the Miami County Commissioners.

King will meet with Commissioners next Wednesday during their work session and says he also wants to hear from the IT Department about each system.

Chairman Dave Fisher said the board owes it to the taxpayers to make a decision soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS