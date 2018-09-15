Decision delayed on new Miami County voting equipment

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Board of Elections has delayed a decision on new voting equipment for the county.

Our partners at the Troy Daily News report that during a meeting, Ryan King told his fellow board members that he is unwilling to vote on any new system until after meeting with the Miami County Commissioners.

King will meet with Commissioners next Wednesday during their work session and says he also wants to hear from the IT Department about each system.

Chairman Dave Fisher said the board owes it to the taxpayers to make a decision soon.